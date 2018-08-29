Columbia organization works to promote positive video gaming experience

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Just two days after a mass shooting in Florida at a video game tournament, gamers came together for a Fortnite tournament hosted by Ukatsu, a Columbia youth development program.

Co-founder Joe Chee said Ukatsu has security measures already in place, especially since it's a youth program where children as young as 6 years old attend.

He said the hub just off Grindstone Plaza Drive in Columbia isn't just a place where young people can come and play video games. It's also a place for youth development, both mental and physical.

"This is the only place you'll see with a squat rack that's also an arcade," he said. "We incorporate that all into our program just to be the most well rounded, brightest, most successful generation of gamers this planet has ever seen."

The goal, he said, is to promote an environment where children can feel safe about who they are and provide a space where they can talk about their emotions.

"We need to let every kid know, you're not alone, it's okay to lose, you can get better at the game," Chee said. "Kids all over the country are being put in this environment where winning is everything and the highlight real you see on Instagram means the most to them, but they need to understand that life is not always the highlight reel."