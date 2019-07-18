Columbia parks issue more than 200 warnings in first half of 2019

Columbia parks issue more than 200 trespass warnings in first half of 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department has issued more than 200 trespass warnings at city parks in the first half of the year.

In the first four months, 10 warnings were issued by the department. In May and June, that jumped up to 216 warnings, according to monthly department reports.

The department and Columbia police said they were working to increase patrols at city parks after a suspicious person reportedly approached and talked to children at Stephens Lake park.

"Columbia Police and Columbia Parks and Recreation encourage park patrons who observe any suspicious activity to report it by calling 3-1-1 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 for emergencies," said CPD spokesperson Jeff Pitts.

Mike Griggs, director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said prosecuting for someone for suspicious behavior is not possible without a crime.

"Being homeless in the parks isn't a crime but sleeping overnight or stealing… are crimes and we can issue trespass warnings for those infractions," Griggs told ABC 17 News in an email.

Two people who say they regularly visit parks told ABC 17 News they have never experienced anything that made them question their safety.

"You get a lot of weird people in this world. You can't judge them. Nobody (has tried) anything with my kids," said Jackie Fuller of Columbia.