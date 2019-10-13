Columbia police and businesses increase staffing for Homecoming festivities

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department and local businesses will have increased staff for University of Missouri's Homecoming festivities.

We previously reported that CPD has increased foot patrols downtown and in the East campus area for the homecoming festivities, according to CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts.

One visitor from St. Louis, Jacob Virtue told me he heard about violence in Columbia, and appreciates the extra patrols out Saturday

"It's a comforting thing, but it's also, like, why is there heightened security? It tells you there is something to be concerned about," Virtue said. "But it's also homecoming weekend, so it makes sense that there would be more."

Some businesses are also adding more staff and security to help manage the crowds of people in for the game.

Chandler Wyatt has worked at Booches, a restaurant and bar in downtown Columbia and said Homecoming has always been a packed day.

"Oh it gets crazy ... it gets wild," Wyatt said. "But that's the fun of it getting the whole crowd in here, feel the energy for the game."

He said Booches has more staff and more security to make sure no one is bringing in outside liquor and making sure they don't go over capacity.

"Just trying to keep it safe and family-friendly, of course," Wyatt said, "We're just trying to have fun, set the vibe, make sure it's exciting for the game, but also be safe."