Columbia police arrest one man in rollover crash
No one hurt in early-morning crash.
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police took one man into custody Monday morning after a rollover crash on Ryefield Ridge.
Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 2:30 a.m., where one car was flipped over. There was one person in the car at the time of the crash who was not injured.
ABC 17 News crews saw police administering a field sobriety test on the driver. They later handcuffed the man and drove him away in a police cruiser.