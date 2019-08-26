Columbia police arrest one man in rollover crash

One person was in the car at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police took one man into custody Monday morning after a rollover crash on Ryefield Ridge.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 2:30 a.m., where one car was flipped over. There was one person in the car at the time of the crash who was not injured.

ABC 17 News crews saw police administering a field sobriety test on the driver. They later handcuffed the man and drove him away in a police cruiser.