Columbia police arrest one man in rollover crash

No one hurt in early-morning crash.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 03:41 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:50 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police took one man into custody Monday morning after a rollover crash on Ryefield Ridge.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 2:30 a.m., where one car was flipped over. There was one person in the car at the time of the crash who was not injured.

ABC 17 News crews saw police administering a field sobriety test on the driver. They later handcuffed the man and drove him away in a police cruiser.

