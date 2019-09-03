Columbia shooting on I70

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: Police confirmed two people were shot Monday night.

Sgt. Ryan Brunstrom said the victims were in a vehicle driving eastbound on I-70 when suspects in another vehicle fired shots at them.

Police said they believe the people in both vehicles knew each other and it did not appear to be random.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

ORIGINAL: Right now police have I-70 Drive Southwest and a driving lane of I-70 eastbound blocked in Columbia after reports of a shooting.

According to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications, I-70 Drive Southwest is blocked between Beverly Drive and Spencer Avenue.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: The driving lane of I-70 eastbound just east of Stadium is closed due to a police incident. Choose alternate route. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 3, 2019

A city spokesman said the police department is working an "active incident reported as shots fired." Officials said they would provide more information when it is available.

Online dispatch records show the Columbia Fire Department responded to a medical response in the 1700 block of I-70 Drive Southwest at 8:50 p.m.

ABC 17 News has contacted the police and fire departments for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.