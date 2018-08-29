Columbia police chief gives update on downtown violence

Burton on downtown violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton addressed the Downtown Leadership Council Tuesday and provided an update on efforts to decrease downtown violence.

During the meeting, Burton said he will continue to put extra officers downtown as a means to fight crime. According to Burton, he has never seen anything like the large crowds and disturbances downtown in the nearly 10 years he's been in Columbia.

“It’s not something we’re used to dealing with," Burton said. "The only thing I can think of is have a bigger presence downtown, and it appears to have slowed things down a bit — students take over downtown businesses, locals go back to doing what they did."

He said the crowds start at Sidelines Bar on Big Bear Boulevard and Rangeline Street, then head downtown. The people are then waiting outside of the bars downtown and hanging out in parking lots, according to Burton.

“They’re not really doing anything that’s not just plane old disorder," Burton said. "The result of that is when people start getting intoxicated and they start getting high and there’s fights and somebody bumps into somebody."

Burton also said he's working with downtown businesses to get access to security footage.

ABC 17 News reported earlier this month that the Columbia Police Department opted to increase patrols downtown after four separate shootings in just three weeks.

Burton had previously said the department will reevaluate the number of officers needed on a week-to-week basis.