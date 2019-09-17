Columbia police chief sworn in

Photo provided by city of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Geoff Jones was sworn in as police chief of the Columbia Police Department at Monday night's City Council meeting.

In August, Interim City Manager John Glascock announced Geoff Jones as the new permanent chief.

Jones started serving as interim police chief on Feb. 3 after former Chief Ken Burton resigned a month earlier. Glascock said Jones' interim role helped him make the decision.

Jones began working at the Columbia Police Department in 1998. During his 21 years with the department, he has worked as a patrol officer, a narcotics investigator, an investigative sergeant, the commander of training and recruiting, a patrol squad commander, an FBI Task Force officer and the commander of the Community Outreach Unit.