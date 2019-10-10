SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia police confirm shooting on Dove Drive

No one hurt, people detained for questioning

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 04:36 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:40 PM CDT

House suffers damages in shooting on Dove Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Authorities confirmed a house and two vehicles were hit by gunfire Thursday morning in the 3300 block of Dove Drive in Columbia.

Columbia police blocked off Dove Drive at Elk Drive just after 3:30 a.m. 

Police said there are multiple people detained for questioning at this time. No one was hurt in the incident.

At least five patrol cars responded to the scene, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Cold front brings massive chill by Friday

    Cold front brings massive chill by Friday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos