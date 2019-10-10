House suffers damages in shooting on Dove Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Authorities confirmed a house and two vehicles were hit by gunfire Thursday morning in the 3300 block of Dove Drive in Columbia.

Columbia police blocked off Dove Drive at Elk Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said there are multiple people detained for questioning at this time. No one was hurt in the incident.

At least five patrol cars responded to the scene, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts.

The investigation is ongoing.