Columbia police investigate after reported armed robbery

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a delivery driver was allegedly robbed Thursday night.

Police responded to the Domino's on Towne Drive after 10:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

"The suspect brandished a weapon and hit the victim in the head with the handgun," said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts. "The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money."

Police said the armed robbery happened in the 2300 block of Sears Court.

Officers said they were able to get a general description of the suspect, but they have not released that information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers.