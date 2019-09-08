SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia police investigate shots fired in central Columbia

Bullet holes found in home

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 05:38 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:38 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a shots-fired incident on Ridgeway Avenue near Donnelly Avenue.

Police said they were already in the area for another call when the shooting happened.

Police said they found evidence of shots fired while at the scene. Officers said they found bullet holes in a house and shell casings on the ground.

According to police, there is no one currently in custody. It is still an active investigation.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

    Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos