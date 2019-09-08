Columbia police investigate shots fired in central Columbia

Authorities find a shell casing in the street at Ridgeway Ave. following reports of shots fired.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a shots-fired incident on Ridgeway Avenue near Donnelly Avenue.

Police said they were already in the area for another call when the shooting happened.

Police said they found evidence of shots fired while at the scene. Officers said they found bullet holes in a house and shell casings on the ground.

According to police, there is no one currently in custody. It is still an active investigation.