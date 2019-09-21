Columbia Police investigating death of Columbia College Student

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department said today it is investigating the death of a Columbia College student that happened student early Saturday morning.

According to police, 21-year old Shelby Lee Meyer of Festus, Mo. was attempting to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment building and fell off around 2 a.m. on Saturday. She was transported to a local emergency room, where she later died.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Columbia College President Dr. Scott Dalrymple released a statement in a statement posted on the school's athletic website satuday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community," Dalrymple said. "Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus."

Meyer, a junior transfer from Mineral Area Community College, was a member of the school's volleyball team.

Nadria Wright, another Columbia College student, died in a fatal shooting one week ago after a deadly shooting in the city. No arrests have been made yet in that case.

Dalrymple acknowledged the recent deaths in the statement posted Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

"This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student."