Man implies he has a weapon in Columbia gas station robbery
Money taken from store
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a robbery at Phillips 66 on Nifong Boulevard.
Authorities responded to the gas station at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Wednesday afternoon in a news release that a man came into the store and implied he had a weapon, but never showed one. Police in a news release described him as white and wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a red jacket with black sleeves, blue jeans and tan boots.