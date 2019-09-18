Columbia police released this image of a man suspected of robbing a gas station early Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a robbery at Phillips 66 on Nifong Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the gas station at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday afternoon in a news release that a man came into the store and implied he had a weapon, but never showed one. Police in a news release described him as white and wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a red jacket with black sleeves, blue jeans and tan boots.