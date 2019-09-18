SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man implies he has a weapon in Columbia gas station robbery

Money taken from store

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 04:46 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a robbery at Phillips 66 on Nifong Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the gas station at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday afternoon in a news release that a man came into the store and implied he had a weapon, but never showed one. Police in a news release described him as white and wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a red jacket with black sleeves, blue jeans and tan boots. 

