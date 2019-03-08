COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police confirm they are investigating two shots fired incidents early Friday morning.

Police first responded to the scene of Benton and Garth Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Investigators found one home in the 900 block of Garth damaged. Police say they don't have any suspect information at this time.

Columbia police then responded to the 1500 block of Typhoon Court just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say they found handgun and rifle rounds in the area; one home was hit. Police say the suspect vehicle was described as a small gray vehicle.

Police say there is no information to show the incidents are linked right now.