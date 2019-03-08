SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia police investigating two separate shootings

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 08:53 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 08:53 AM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police confirm they are investigating two shots fired incidents early Friday morning. 

Police first responded to the scene of Benton and Garth Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Investigators found one home in the 900 block of Garth damaged. Police say they don't have any suspect information at this time. 

Columbia police then responded to the 1500 block of Typhoon Court just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say they found handgun and rifle rounds in the area; one home was hit. Police say the suspect vehicle was described as a small gray vehicle. 

Police say there is no information to show the incidents are linked right now.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos