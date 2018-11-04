Columbia police looking for driver who caused 4 car crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police said they are looking for the driver who they said caused a four car crash in central Columbia Saturday night around 8:00.



According to law enforcement, a man driving a red Jeep was driving southbound on Providence Road and hit two vehicles who were also driving southbound.



One of those cars was propelled into another car in the Olive Cafe parking lot.



Police said witnesses reported that the driver got of the Jeep, took the temporary tags off the car, and fled the area on foot.



No one was hurt, but the condition of the driver is unknown.



There's no word on how the crash happened, and the investigation is ongoing.