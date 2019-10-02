Columbia police search for suspect who allegedly stole car, led foot chase

Driver of stolen car leads authorities on foot chase in north Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are searching for a suspect who stole a car and led authorities on a chase.

Police responded to the area of Rangeline Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the stolen car led them on a foot chase near Eugene Field Elementary School.

Authorities took a passenger of the car into custody. It is unclear if there are any charges filed in the case.

We have reached out to police for more information. Check back here and in our newscasts for more updates.