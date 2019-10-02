SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia police search for suspect who allegedly stole car, led foot chase

Passenger of car in police custody

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 04:23 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:23 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are searching for a suspect who stole a car and led authorities on a chase.

Police responded to the area of Rangeline Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the stolen car led them on a foot chase near Eugene Field Elementary School.

Authorities took a passenger of the car into custody. It is unclear if there are any charges filed in the case.

We have reached out to police for more information. Check back here and in our newscasts for more updates.

