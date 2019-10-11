Columbia police seek help finding missing woman

Mengqi Ji Elledge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is seeking public help in finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Police say Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her home in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive when she went to bed Tuesday night, according to a CPD news release. Her husband reported to police that she was gone when he awoke at 5 a.m. Wednesday. He reported her missing that night, police said.

Mengqi is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair that she usually wears in a bun, police said. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch to 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds, police said. Both her ears are pierced but she typically doesn't wear earrings, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Columbia police at 573-874-7652.