Runaway teenager found safe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: City of Columbia spokesperson Steve Sapp confirmed Summer Allen has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 13-year-old who they believe ran away.

According to a news release, Summer Allen left a home by herself and was last seen on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. near Business Loop 70 and Range Line Street.

Police said they are concerned about the child's safety, especially with the extreme heat mid-Missouri has seen this week.

Police say Summer is white with black hair and brown eyes. She is between 5'2" and 5'5" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral tank top with denim capris and flip flips.

According to the news release, Summer has been entered in the national runaway database.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.