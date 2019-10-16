Columbia Public Schools investigates 'inappropriate' images related to middle school

Gentry Middle School inappropriate images

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Public Schools is investigating "inappropriate images" posted to a Google search engine page related to Gentry Middle School, according to a district spokeswoman.

Michelle Baumstark said in an email Tuesday night that the district was alerted to the images on Monday. She said Google removed the images after the district asked.

"Please know the incident is being taken very seriously and is being investigated and addressed according to our policies," Baumstark said. "Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken."

Baumstark confirmed with ABC 17 News that they have identified those who were involved in putting the images online. She said no faculty members were involved.

She said Columbia Public Schools and Gentry Middle School are committed to maintaining a "positive school-community."