Columbia Public Works says Forum-Green Meadows roundabout on schedule

Forum and Green Meadows construction

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Forum and Green Meadows roundabout project is on track to be finished within its planned 150-day project window, according to Columbia Public Works.

"The contractor feels they are on schedule," Public Works spokesman Barry Dalton said. "The inspectors feel they are on schedule."

Dalton said the workers had originally gotten because of weather and the need to relocate a few private utility lines, but Dalton said public works is hoping to be caught up soon. He said workers only got behind about three or four days.

"With any major project, you're going to run into hiccups along the way," Dalton said.

In the case of the current project, workers had to wait for the private utility company to relocate its lines before the project contractors could continue digging.

Dalton said he hopes crews will be able to start pouring concrete sometime in the next couple of weeks.

"They're on schedule to start pouring concrete as soon as they get the sub-grade and the soil compact and stable," he said.

Dalton said he expects the contractors to start phase two of the project in early September.