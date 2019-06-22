Columbia rescue one from water at Flat Branch Park

Columbia water rescue

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department performed a swift water rescue at Flat Branch Park around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

When crews responded they found one person in the water under a bridge.

The department used its rescue boat during the call. Two rescuers went into the creek and were able to get the person out of the water safely in under five minutes.

No one was injured during the rescue.

The Columbia Fire Department in a press release said people should remember heavy rains have caused water levels in creeks to rise.

