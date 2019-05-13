Columbia restaurant has clean record

Behind the Kitchen Door Just Jeffs

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department inspectors this week filed more reports about food-serving establishments without violations than with violations.

However some of the inspections were follow-ups from inspections with violations last week.

The insepctors visited at least 29 places since Feb. 27, and behind the kitchen door they found 12 establishments without any violations during on first inspection. The department also resinspected restaurants that had violations flagged last week and those resrtaurants also corrected issues they had.

Of the 29 places inspectors visited, 10 of them had violations this week.

But, they aren't all bad.

Just Jeff's has a near-perfect inspection record since it first opened five years ago. The restaurant has never received a critical violation.

“All the vents are taken out every single night and washed," Just Jeff's owner Jeff Spencer said. "I don't want grease dripping down in our food, it's all wiped down with stainless steel polish, all the equipment's rolled out every single night, all the grills are cleaned down."

Since April 30, 2015, the department conducted 13 inspections on the restaraunt from it's time as a hot dog cart to a full-service building.

During the first eight inspections over a two-year span, Just Jeff's was not flagged for any violations.

The first non-critical violation came during the July 18, 2017 inspection. However, the health department said this violation is common. The inspector gave the restaraunt a non-critical violation because an employee needed to get a food-service certificate. The department requires all employees to get a certificate within 30 days of starting the job.

During this visit from the health department, the inspector wrote "very clean" in the report. That wasn't the first time Just Jeff's got that praise on an inspection report.

The next, and most recent, non-critcal violation Just Jeff's received was on Dec. 28, 2017, just a few months after the first violation. This was for the same reason -- food-service certificates. Since 2017, Just Jeff's hasn't received another violation and praise from the department's inspectors kept coming.

“You just got to be vigilant about it, you’ve got to stay on top of the employees, you got to get involved and do some of it yourself, it's all just part of the same, we all just work together," Spencer said.

"Exceptionally clean," a March 21, 2018 inspector noted. "Good date labeling...No violations noted at time of inspection."

And that notion of "exceptionally clean" has resonated with their customers.

Sonya Reil of Columbia said she frequents Just Jeff's.

"They're very clean, very fast and efficient and they're the best burger in town," she said.

Restaurants inspected this week:

Harpo's: 3/5

One non-critical violation: Evidence of a former leak from the ceiling in the women's restroom on the first floor. The inspection started because a customer complained to the health department about the bathroom's conditions. The inspection report said there is mold above the door of the restroom, but the owner plans to remodel the restroom and mop closet.

Smokin' Chicks BBQ: 3/1

Five non-critical violations: Soiled floor, wall and dish nozzle, base trim coming apart, hot-hold case in disrepair and no thermometer in Pepsi reach-in cooler.

Shwe Market: 2/28 (routine inspection violations below), 3/4 (follow-up, no violations)

Two critical violations: Meat cutting board had cracks in it and cooler was not at the correct temperature.

One non-critical violation: Produce and meat packaged in-store must be labeled according to food code.

Sonic (Paris): 2/28

Two non-critical violations: debris accumulation in back-room corner, wall corner by a sink in disrepair

Denny's: 2/28

Two critical violations: Hand-sink needs repair and coolers not in the correct temperature.

Two non-critical violations: Ice build-up and no light in a freezer.

The Bluffs (nursing home): 3/1 (routine inspection violations below), 3/4 (follow-up, no violations)

Four critical violations: Dirty dishes put away as clean, chemicals stored with spices, potentially hazardous foods did not have dates and the sanitizer was too weak

Three non-critical violations: Missing wall tiles, improperly stored utensils and ice accumulated in coolers and freezer

HyVee (Nifong): 3/1

One non-critical violation: Vents above the meat area have dust accumulation.

Edible Arrangements: 2/28

Two critical violations: employee not washing their hands after taking a drink and employee drink stored improperly.

One critical violation: Broken storage container lids.

Subway (Conley): 3/5

One critical condition: Sanitizing bucket improperly stored.

One non-critical condition: Soiled nozzle (inspector noted this does not directly touch food)

The 5th Down Bar and Grill: 2/28 (routine inspection violations below), 3/4 (follow-up, no violations)

Two critical violations: No hand towels by the sink and dish machine not at the correct sanitation level.

Establishments with zero violations at the time of inspection: