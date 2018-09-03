Columbia's Henderson Branch sewer extension plan returns

An often-debated sewer extension project is back in front of the Columbia City Council for the second time this year.

The council will decide whether to build a $4.3 million extension of the Henderson Branch sewer line outside the western city limits. The proposal includes connecting two businesses - MidwayUSA and Midway Travel Plaza - to the city's sewer line and annexing them into the city.

Columbia voters approved millions of dollars in borrowed money five years ago for the city to improve sewer service, with the Henderson Branch project on that list. Various city councils have debated the project since, and the council voted 3-3 against the extension in May. Council members Ian Thomas, Karl Skala and Brian Treece cast votes against it, while Michael Trapp, Matt Pitzer and Betsy Peters supported it. A majority vote in favor was needed to move ahead with the project.

The latest proposal includes a new annexation agreement with the Donald Fritz Family Trust. The 31 acres of land next to Strawn Park would connect the two commercial properties to the city limits. That would allow the city to collect sales and property taxes from them, if the sewer project is completed.

Opponents of the project argue that the high cost and westward expansion of the city limits stretches city government too thin. Skala told ABC 17 News that annexing the land would require the city to provide services such as public safety and roads that may ultimately cost more than the city would gain.

The cost of the project has also increased since originally planned. The estimated budget for the project in 2013 was $2.6 million, but went up to $4.3 million last year because of design complications in the area, according to Columbia Utilities staff.