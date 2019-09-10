Columbia school board sends seclusion, restraints policy change back

UPDATE, 9/9, 11:33 p.m.: The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to send the policy change back to its policy committee for further discussion.

ORIGINAL: A Columbia Public Schools policy change would require the district to provide parents a written report of any incident where staff uses seclusion, isolation or restraint with a student.

The district uses these methods in response to behavioral issues, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. The policy says that staff can only do so in an emergency and may not do so as punishment.

The old policy allowed staff to release reports of the incidents if requested by the family. The change now requires staff to release the reports to the family of the student within 10 days. The report will include the events that led up to the incident and if the student sustained any injuries.

Several people criticized the district's use of isolation and restraint. Demetria Stephens, whose grandchildren had some experience with it, said the practice may do more harm than good.

"I'm asking you guys to think about the board as to what can we do different. Because that, to me, is a pipeline to prison," Stephens said.

