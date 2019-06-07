Columbia sewer project to enter second phase Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A million dollar sewer project will enter its second phase in Columbia next week.

Construction starts Monday along Bingham and Ridgely roads and is expected to last two to three weeks, according to a news release.

During phase one, crews replaced old private sewer lines with new public lines. Now, crews are replacing temporary concrete that was put over the trench with permanent concrete, city officials said.

The roads with the new sewer line will be milled and overlaid with a new asphalt surface, the release said.

According to the city, the entire project includes installing more than 3,200 feet of new PVC sewer main, as well as placing extra manholes and removing connections to the private common collector in the area. In order to connect the 40 properties to the new sewer, construction will also involve new private service connection points, according to the release.

City officials said the investment for the project is about $1.8 million and is being paid for with Sewer Utility - Private Common Collector Elimination Funds, which were included as bond funds approved by voters in 2013.