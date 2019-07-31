SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia teen hurt when car runs into bicycle

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia teenager suffered moderate injuries when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

Kayden Streu, 15, was riding on I-70 Drive S.E. east of Columbia at about 11:30 p.m. when a Ford Focus driven by Bryan Jackson, 36, of Columbia, skidded while trying to avoid Streu before striking his bicycle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Streu was taken to University Hospital by private vehicle with moderate injuries, according to the report.

The car went off the road and hit a guardrail after hitting Streu, the patrol said.

