Columbia to host grand opening of agriculture park

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia is hosting the grand opening of the MU Health Care Pavilion starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The city council originally approved the project in November 2017, but weather pushed back the grand opening. The original grand opening was supposed to take place May 18, 2019.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation department put in nearly half a million dollars for the project. The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and the Columbia Farmers Market also raised money for the project.

The event will take place at 1769 West Ash Street.