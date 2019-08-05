SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia Walmart evacuated Monday morning for gas leak

Evacuation has been lifted

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 05:17 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Walmart on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia was evacuated early Monday morning due to a damaged gas line.

The store was evacuated for about an hour, which started around 4 a.m. Monday.

Ameren Missouri was alerted to the damaged line, but since the gas line was inside Walmart, the business had to make its own repairs, an Ameren spokeswoman said. 

Walmart currently has a crew working on the repairs, and Ameren will turn the gas back on once repairs are made, the spokeswoman said.

The evacuation was lifted and first responders left the scene just before 5 a.m. Monday.

