Columbia Walmart evacuated Monday morning for gas leak

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Walmart on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia was evacuated early Monday morning due to a damaged gas line.

The store was evacuated for about an hour, which started around 4 a.m. Monday.

Ameren Missouri was alerted to the damaged line, but since the gas line was inside Walmart, the business had to make its own repairs, an Ameren spokeswoman said.

Walmart currently has a crew working on the repairs, and Ameren will turn the gas back on once repairs are made, the spokeswoman said.

The evacuation was lifted and first responders left the scene just before 5 a.m. Monday.