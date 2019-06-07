Commission paves way for medical marijuana dispensary at Broadway Shops

Medical marijuana in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE, 10:52 p.m.: The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the changes at Thursday night's meeting.

Jay Lindner, owner of the Broadway Shops, said about ten businesses have contacted his company about space for medical marijuana-related industries. He said all talk with companies and commercial real estate owners is preliminary, since the state Department of Health and Senior Services has not yet approved any business to set up.

Lindner said the Broadway Shops currently has two open spaces for businesses.

ORIGINAL: The city's Planning and Zoning Commission will consider whether or not to allow a commercial park to include medical marijuana dispensaries.

The commission is set to vote on Thursday to change the statement of intent to the Broadway Shops, located near Highway 63 on East Broadway. The change would allow dispensaries to set up in the area between Trimble Road and Brickton Road.

The change would also allow "artisan manufacturing" and "light vehicle repair" businesses in the area.

The Columbia City Council recently approved zoning rules for medical marijuana-related businesses. No business is allowed to set up within 500 feet of a church, school or daycare. Only six dispensaries will be licensed by the city's business office to start.

City planning staff wrote that they approved of the request to change the statement of intent. The shops are close to both Boone Hospital and the long strip of medical buildings along Keene Street.