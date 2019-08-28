Company looks to open medical marijuana dispensaries around Missouri

Medical marijuana in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission looked at plans for a medical marijuana dispensary in Columbia Tuesday. The commission held an informational meeting where people could review the request.

On the list of pre-filed applications, a company called Agape Total Health Care of Missouri, LLC is requesting to open five medical marijuana dispensaries in Missouri, including in St. Louis, Kansas City, Liberty, Springfield and Columbia.

The company is requesting to put a dispensary in an old Ruby Tuesday building which sits vacant in North Columbia.

The company has a listed PO box in Pennsylvania, where records show they run other medical marijuana dispensaries.

ABC 17 News reached out to the individual whose information was listed under the application, but they did not want to provide a comment.

Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission will now review the request and decide whether to make a recommendation to City Council.