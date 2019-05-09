Construction crew hits gas line near MU campus

Crews with Ameren Missouri responded to a gas leak near the University of Missouri campus Wednesday afternoon.

Ameren officials said construction workers were digging in front of 306 Hitt Street and cut through the service to an apartment building.

Ameren shut off service to the building, officials said. They estimated gas would be restored around 5 p.m.

The University of Missouri Police Department also confirmed a crew hit a gas line and that there were no injuries.