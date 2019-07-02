Construction to move forward on south Columbia roundabout

Southwest Columbia roundabout

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route K, Sinclair Road and Old Plank Road in south Columbia will move forward.

Columbia City Council approved the proposed construction at its meeting on Monday.

The roundabout will be a single-lane roundabout with splitter islands and a sidewalk. The project will also align Sinclair and Old Plank Roads. Increased traffic is projected in the area with the construction of a new Columbia Public Schools middle school roughly a mile north of the intersection. The goal of the project is to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians once the school is open.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million. Columbia Public Schools has agreed to contribute $169,723 for the project. The Missouri Department of Transportation will contribute another $623,187. The remaining cost will be funded by the city through the quarter-cent Capital Improvement Program sales tax.

Tentative construction is planned for spring 2020.