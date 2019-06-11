Contract awarded for pipeline explosion repairs

A section of Highway 15 north of Mexico, Mo., damaged in a natural gas pipeline fire is seen in early April. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a resurfacing contract for repairs on the area of Highway 15 that was damaged by a natural gas pipeline explosion back on March 9.

Christensen Construction Co. of Columbia Missouri submitted the winning bid for the resurfacing contract -- $140,598.23.

About 600 yards of road will be milled and resurfaced 1.6 miles north of Mexico in Audrain County, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release. The contractor will have 15 days to complete the project once work begins and the work will have to be finished no later than Sept. 1, MoDOT says.

MoDOT is collaborating with Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co., which owns the line that exploded, to fund the cost of responding to and repairing the damage.

Gas started flowing through the pipeline last week after Panhandle Eastern tested the line.