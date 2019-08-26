SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cooper County deputies search for man after motorcycle crash, fire

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 08:00 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:00 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Deputies in Cooper County are searching for one person after a motorcycle crashed and caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Cooper County sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-70 near mile marker 111, by the Wooldridge exit. 

"The motorcycle caught on fire and the rider fled from the scene," the office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities searched the area for the male driver with a K-9 unit but were unsuccessful. Deputies are asking the public to contact them with information.

Deputies describe the man as a white male who "may be missing one shoe." Anyone with relevant information is asked to immediately call the Cooper County Sheriff's Office at 660-882-2771 or 911.

ABC 17 News has contacted the Cooper County Sheriff's Office for more information on the search and will update this page with new information.

 

