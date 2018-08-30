SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cooper County expands weather warnings to landline phones

The warnings will be sent when issued

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 04:01 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Cooper County Emergency Management has upgraded its emergency notification service to include landline phones.

Starting Thursday the agency is now sending its Nixle emergency notifications to all landline phones in Cooper County, the agency said in a news release. Notifications will be sent for blizzard, earthquake, ice storm, severe thunderstorm, tornado and winter storm warnings. The notifications will be sent immediately when warnings are issued, regardless of time of day.

Residents can also sign up to receive texts by texting 888-777 and entering their zip code. A link to sign up is on the Cooper County web page.

For more information call 660-882-0400 or email larry.oerly@coopercountymo.gov.

