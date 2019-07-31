Behind the kitchen door Coopers Landing

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina is back open for business after weeks of being closed because of flooding.

Cooper's Landing owner Richard King said he is glad to have the business open again.

"It was really a good feeling when the department gave us the okay to open up," he said.

An inspector from the Boone County/Columbia Public Health Department went to the facility Friday to give it the all clear to sell food again.

The inspection report said the facility was issued a permit to operate for 180 days, but it is limited to selling prepackaged foods and beverages.

Inspection reports July 24-July 31

After the 180 days are up, King has to show plans for the future of the facility.

"The actual getting the store back open after two-and-a half months -- we were scrambling, making sure we had cold beer, we didn't have enough coolers," King said. "We lost a lot of equipment, during the floods, so it's really a rebuilding process."

King said they are still deciding on plans for the future of the kitchen.

During its inspection, the inspector noted a few items that needed to be fixed, but still gave the facility the all clear to reopen.

The items included:

Sealing all bare woods

Placing beverages off the floor

Needed soap, paper towels and a covered trash can in the employee restroom.

The facility did not receive any violations during the visit from the health department.