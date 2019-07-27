SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cooper's Landing reopens after flooding

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:01 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Cooper's Landing reopened Friday after it was closed for a couple of months due to flooding.

ABC 17 News spoke with the owner, Richard King, about the cleanup. King said crews have been in the area cleaning out mud and sand for the last three weeks.

"It's been a lot of work," King said. "Several people have been spending a lot of time down here."

He said the business has been working with county officials, including the health department, about what they would like to see done. 

King said he is looking into assistance for the repairs and has signed up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is looking into grants with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

He said the flooding took him by surprise three days after the business got up and going for the season.

"I think it can survive. It survived the '93 flood and it survived the '95 flood," King said. "So, for that reason I think we can survive. It's just how we approach putting everything back together again and making sure that we're as close to flood-proof as possible."  

