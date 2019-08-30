Corps of Engineers approves funding for levee repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved money to help rebuild four levees in the Jefferson City area.

Local officials have also sought help to work on another levee, the large Capital View levee that protects the Jefferson City Memorial Airport and farms, businesses and residences in North Jefferson City, said James Lowe, a public affairs specialist with the Corps' Kansas City District. An application for funding for the Capital View levee was submitted Thursday, he said.

Money to help repair the Renz, Reveaux, Wainwright and Cole Junction levees was approved earlier this month, Lowe said.

The levees were breached or overtopped this spring by historic flooding on the Missouri River. The flooding damaged buildings and infrastructure at the airport and caused it to be shut down. Flooding also closed some streets in downtown Jefferson City.

The Wainwright levee was overtopped June 1, the Reveaux levee was overtopped May 29 then breached June 1 and the Renz and Capital View levees were overtopped May 24. Information about the Cole Junction levee was not immediately available.

Lowe said the district has about $70 million for levee projects along the Missouri and its tributaries plus another $30 million being put toward a major levee project in northwest Missouri. Lowe said he did not have individual figures for the assistance approved for each levee.