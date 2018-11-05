County clerks talk voter logistics

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Officials said they are expecting a large voter turnout Tuesday. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks said to avoid the polls first thing in the morning, early afternoon and early evening since those tend to be peak times.

He suggested people vote, "mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours."

Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said people need to make sure they are already registered to vote before heading to the polls.

Korsmeyer said voters should bring their driver's license, passport or voter ID card.

He said if you do not have those, a utility bill or bank statement will work - just make sure it has your name and address on it.

"Hopefully, it will be a smooth process if everyone remembers to bring their ID with them, have it out, have it ready, be ready to be scanned. I think the lines will move pretty fast," Korsmeyer said.

Korsmeyer said there have been 3,000 absentee votes so far, and the office is expecting a 55 to 65 percent turnout Tuesday, which is 30,000 voters.

Burks said Boone County is expecting a 65 percent turnout in Boone County, which is about 70,000 voters.

Officials said to make sure to look at your voter ID card to know your voter location and to check your county website if you lost or misplaced your card.

They said you must vote at your assigned polling location, or anyone can vote at the county clerk's office.

If you do see any campaigning or electioneering within 25-feet or the door of the polling location, officials said to contact the clerk's office.

"We call it electioneering. We enforce that up to 25 feet outside of the polling place. Beyond 25 feet, it's up to the property owner or if it's a public building, it's up to the custodian of that building," Burks said.

Both Boone and Cole County clerks have hired more poll workers for Tuesday to make sure they are fully staffed and the voting process runs smoothly.

"We have bipartisan teams at our polling places. The staff in my office, we're a bipartisan staff, so we are here as Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to observe everything," Burks said. "Folks can have confidence."

They also said there will be party challengers during the ballot count to ensure voter confidence.