County raises budget for Cole ambulance service

Cole County EMS budget boost

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - As part of the budget for 2019, the Cole County Commission significantly increased the budget for the county's Emergency Medical Services.

Over $1 million was provided to the department through a 12% increase in its operation budget, the purchase of two ambulances and over $900,000 in other capital purchases.

"This is a big investment from the county," said EMS Chief Matt Lindewirth. "It’s an investment that’s much needed for patient safety (and) provider safety."

The county granted $36,000 for employee training, which is over quadruple the total from 2018.

"Everything that we're doing is either geared towards getting us (to patients) faster, getting us better capable of providing the care that they need or making us safe while were doing it."

Additional purchases include eleven new stretchers, improved radio systems, additional personnel vehicles and improvements to the EMS room at the Cole County jail.

Lindewirth started in July, and has already made several changes to the department. He said he still hopes to make plans for larger-scale investments, such as new stations around the county.

"I think, by January 1st, (2020), first you are going to see a much different agency," Lindewirth said.