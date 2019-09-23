SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Couple charged in Miller County with drug trafficking

Police allegedly found multiple drugs in home

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 06:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

ELDON, Mo. - An Eldon, Missouri couple is now charged with drug trafficking after authorities served a narcotics search warrant.

According to court documents, Nathanael Davis and his wife, Katie Crosswhite, were in the home off of Doyle Road on Aug. 19. 

Investigators said around 115 grams of meth, three unknown pills, syringes, modified spoons, 5 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of heroin were found in the home.  

The probable cause statement said authorities found a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun in the couple's car.

Also, allegedly in the car was a minibike that was reported stolen from Sedalia.

