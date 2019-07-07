CPD and Highway Patrol ramp up presence for Fourth of July weekend

Increased law enforcement presence this Fourth of July holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Columbia Police Department is participating in a traffic enforcement project from July 3 until July 8 focused on driving while under the influence, speeding and seat belt violations.

CPD has been working with the Boone County Sheriff's Department for part of the enforcement. Other areas of the project are being funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Division.

The parts of the campaign receiving the grant funding will allow officers to focus only on impaired driving.

"We want everyone who lives in or is visiting Columbia to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,"

Columbia Police Sgt. Curtis Perkins said in a press release. "As always, drivers should obey all traffic laws and drive responsibly. Holidays bring extra traffic and we want everyone to make it to their destination safely so they can enjoy the time with their family and friends."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also encouraging travelers to be safe this holiday weekend.

MSHP is participating in Operation Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort

over the July Fourth weekend.

The agency is counting the number of crashes, injuries and arrests made over the long holiday weekend from 6 p.m.Wednesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Last year, during the 30-hour counting period, there were 437 reported traffic crashes, with four people killed and 220 injured.

MSHP also said the Fourth of July is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year and is participating

Operation Dry Water, a national campaign focused on reducing the number of boating while intoxicated incidents.

In 2018, there were four reported boating crashes, resulting in two injuries and no deaths. Three people drowned during the holiday last year, and troopers made seven boating while intoxicated arrests, according to a press release.