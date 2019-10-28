CPD officer hit by Taser misfire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - An officer of the Columbia Police Department was inadvertently hit with a non-lethal weapon Thursday night while taking a person into custody.

The incident occurred when two officers responded to a disturbance call at Moser's Foods grocery store on N. Keene Street just before 7 p.m.

"The two officers attempted to take a person in custody who was actively resisting arrest," said city spokesperson Steven Sapp via email. "During the attempt to take the suspect into custody one officer discharged his Taser and a probe inadvertently went into the second officer."

The officer who fired the Taser immediately turned it off and was able to subdue Manuel Secundion-Barrera, 32, of Columbia, until more officers arrived to the scene, according to Sapp.

"The officer that was tased did not suffer any injuries as a result nor did the officer miss any time away from duty," said Sapp. "It should be noted that the suspect was safely restrained until additional officers arrived."

Secundion-Barrera was later charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.