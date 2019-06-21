CPD searching for suspect after guns stolen from Columbia store

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are searching for at least one suspect after guns wer stolen from Powder Horn Gun store Friday morning.

Columbia police cleared the scene just before 6 a.m. Friday at Powder Horn Gun store on the corner of Dogwood and Paris Road.

The suspect broke in to the store and stole guns, but it's unclear how many were stolen.

CPD said authorities were on the scene 6 minutes after the alarms went off at the store, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

At least four police cars were on the scene Friday morning.

Police on the scene told our ABC 17 News crews that a Sergeant with the department is inside the store working to get more information.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more. Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest.