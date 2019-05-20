CPD seeking man entering homes naked

Police looking for naked burglar

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia's interim police chief Geoff Jones held a press conference Sunday to discuss two different incidents of home burglaries by a naked person.

The burglaries happened early Saturday morning in the 5800 block of Canaveral Drive and the 5800 block of Neptune. A man entered two unlocked homes in east Columbia, and the individuals inside woke up to find him naked in their bedrooms.

Jones said the man was found under the person's bed at one home. At the other home, the man was found laying on the floor of the bedroom.

He left both homes immediately after he was confronted. There was no evidence of forced entry, and no reported property damage, injuries, or missing items.

CPD released photos of the man captured on a home's security camera. The alleged burglar is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a tattoo on his left chest area.