CPD to investigate process for missing person response

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department announced on Friday that it will conduct an investigation into its process on responding to a missing person.

The investigation was prompted by the recent death investigation of Glenn L. O'Neal, 39, of Columbia, according to a news release from CPD.

The current CPD policy requires officers to file a missing person report for "any subject absent for more than 24 hours." O'Neal was reported missing on July 3, and the responding officer filed a "Be On the Lookout" message, which is accessed by other law enforcement officers from Boone County and shared at shift briefings.

No missing person report was filed by the responding officer, the release said.

Two hikers found human remains on July 25, and CPD confirmed it was O'Neal's body the next day.

"Our commitment to be transparent, look for ways to improve our response to missing persons and keep our community safe will be best served through the internal affairs process in this instance," Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "We will gather all available information in an effort to ensure consistent and exceptional service to our residents."

Internal Affairs will investigate if the correct policy was followed.