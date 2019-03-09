CPRB holds training session

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Citizens Police Review Board is holding a training session at 8:30 Saturday morning.

According to the group's meeting agenda, they will be training in the following topics:

Police Response to Resistance

Columbia's African American History

Confidentiality and Ethics

Board's Review Process

Assessing the Credibility of Witnesses

The History of Citizens Police Review Board, Citizen's Expectations of

Oversight, etc.

Police Department's Work with the LGBTQ Community

The meeting will take place at city hall in conference room 1A. It is open to the public.