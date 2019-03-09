CPRB holds training session
The Citizens Police Review Board is holding a training session at 8:30 Saturday morning.
According to the group's meeting agenda, they will be training in the following topics:
- Police Response to Resistance
- Columbia's African American History
- Confidentiality and Ethics
- Board's Review Process
- Assessing the Credibility of Witnesses
- The History of Citizens Police Review Board, Citizen's Expectations of
- Oversight, etc.
- Police Department's Work with the LGBTQ Community
The meeting will take place at city hall in conference room 1A. It is open to the public.