SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

CPRB holds training session

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 05:14 AM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2019 07:16 AM CST

The Citizens Police Review Board is holding a training session at 8:30 Saturday morning.

According to the group's meeting agenda, they will be training in the following topics:

  • Police Response to Resistance
  • Columbia's African American History
  • Confidentiality and Ethics
  • Board's Review Process
  • Assessing the Credibility of Witnesses
  • The History of Citizens Police Review Board, Citizen's Expectations of
  • Oversight, etc.
  • Police Department's Work with the LGBTQ Community

The meeting will take place at city hall in conference room 1A. It is open to the public.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos