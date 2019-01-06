CPS counseling made available after 4-year-old dies at Battle High

Counseling will be available for CPS this week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As students prepare to go back to school Monday, Columbia Public Schools will have counseling available following Friday's fatal accident.

CPS superintendent Peter Stiepleman wrote on Twitter Friday, "We are absolutely devastated by this terrible tragedy. Our counseling team will be available now and next week."

Four year-old Gabriella Curry died after she was struck by a Columbia Police vehicle Friday afternoon at Battle High School. Missouri State Highway Patrol said CPD officer Andrea Heese was driving forward on the sidewalk to watch students load onto buses when Gabriella was hit.

Stiepleman also expressed his gratitude for the first responders.

"To our BHS staff who responded alongside first responders, we are grateful for your compassion and selflessnses," he said. "There really are no words."