CPS notifies parents after students bring BB gun on school bus

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia Public Schools principal sent a letter to parents after two students brought a BB gun on a school bus Thursday.

According to the letter, the incident happened on Bus 204.

"We were alerted to it when the students showed the item to other children on the bus and students reported it immediately to the bus driver, " Derby Ridge Elementary Principal Bonita Benson wrote. "The BB gun was confiscated by the bus driver and the school is taking appropriate disciplinary action."

The letter went on to remind parents about the school district's policies.

According to the district's weapons policy, "No student, employee or patron, excluding law enforcement, may possess a weapon on school property at any time, except as specifically authorized during a school-sponsored or school-sanctioned activity permitting weapons."

The policy said students that violate the policy could be expelled or suspended.

In the letter, Benson asked parents to review the policies with their children.



