Crash at Missouri River Bridge causes delays
A crash at the Missouri River Bridge was causing delays on Friday afternoon.
I-70 ALERT: Eastbound delays possible at the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport (mile marker 115; Cooper/Boone counties) due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/Sj43PKQDQs— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) August 2, 2019
Delays were possible in the Eastbound lanes, according to the Department of Transportation.
