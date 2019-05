A crash closes down part of Business Loop on Monday, May 27, 2019.

A crash closes down part of Business Loop on Monday, May 27, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A crash blocked part of Business Loop at Garth Avenue just before noon on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred after one vehicle allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the other car, according to first responders on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here